Cardi B To Star In NYX Super Bowl Commercial

The final game of the NFL season is right around the corner. Next weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl and there's musical intrigue abound. Usher is set to take one of the biggest stages in all of music with his Super Bowl Halftime show performance. He's also dropping a new album in advance of the performance on February 9. One of the biggest stars in all of music will likely be present as well as Taylor Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Fans calculated how long it would take her to get from her Eras Tour show in Japan back to Las Vegas for the game.

But there are also going to be plenty of celebrities staring in Super Bowl Advertisements. Companies often spend millions upon millions of dollars for their short ad slots and make the most of them by getting major celebrity endorsements. One of those is Cardi B, who is doing her first beauty collaboration with NYX. They shared a teaser trailer for the ad that features Cardi B testing out the brand's new high-pump lip gloss. Check out the teaser for the Super Bowl commercial below.

Cardi B Touting NYX's Suspicious New Lip Gloss

NYX also shared a press release expanding on the premise of the forthcoming ad. The commercial aims to “tackle the traditionally male-dominated football industry. Featuring the brand’s latest viral product, Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss. The spot aims to flip the script on male stereotypes with a humorous look at the extreme plumping sensation of the gloss, which will leave audiences laughing.”

Fans have been waiting for Cardi to weigh in on the ongoing Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef that erupted last week. Despite fan requests, the "I Like It" rapper has yet to comment. What do you think of Cardi B collaborating with NYX for a new Super Bowl commercial? Is there are particular brand whose ad you're looking forward to in particular this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

