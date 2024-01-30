GloRilla Flexes How Much Her Hair Has Grown Since Her Last Perm

GloRilla may not be the first artist you think of when sharing pictures to social media comes up, but she's also no stranger to the game. The Memphis rapper does occasionally take to Twitter to show off what she's wearing or how she's looking. That was the case again recently when she dropped a pair of mirror selfies showing off her hair growth. "1 year & 5 months post-perm" the caption of the post reads. Fans in the comments seemed pretty supportive of how far she'd come.

"& this why people shouldn’t talk cause under them wigs the natural hair is flourishinggg" one of the top comments on a repost of the pictures reads. "Idc what y’all say, that natural hair is always winning. The wigs cool and all but something about that natural makes us want to run ya bath water & then drink it when you’re done" another, far stranger comment reads. Check out the great new pictures GloRilla shared below.

GloRilla Tweeting About Her Hair Growth

Last week, GloRilla took to social media to weigh in on some drama. After boxer Adrien Broner used his Instagram story to promote his faithfulness and had the audacity to tag Glo in the post, she spoke up. The "Tomorrow 2" rapper hit back with claimed that Broner had been in her DMs and isn't anywhere near as faithful as he claims to be. "My dms determined dat was a lie" the caption of her post clapping back at him read.

Earlier this month, GloRilla was one of many start who popped up for an absolutely stacked show. It was a homecoming concert for 42 Dugg that saw the rapper calling in all kinds of guests. Alongside Glo, Lil Baby, Jeezy, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and more were all in attendance. GloRilla is still yet to release a studio album following her Anyways, Life's Great EP in 2022. What do you think of GloRilla's hair progress in the pictures she shared to Twitter? Let us know in the comment section below.

