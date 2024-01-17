Dave Chappelle Imitates Biggie While Performing "Big Poppa"

Dave Chappelle broke out his best Biggie impression, deepening his voice to perform "Big Poppa" during an appearance at "1500 Or Nothin Day" in LA on Martin Luther King Day. It's not the first time that Chappelle has been seen performing Biggie's works. In 2016, he performed "Juicy" alongside Erykah Badu at the singer's 45th birthday party.

"Big Poppa", off Biggie's seminal Ready To Die, is one of the late rapper's best-known works. The track, which dropped on Christmas Eve 1994, went on to earn a Grammy nomination and a six-time platinum certification. However, it only peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Read More: Dave Chappelle Takes Aim At Trans Community & Disabled People In New Netflix Special

While Chappelle's rendition of "Big Poppa" was well-received, the same can't be said for all of the comedian's recent performances. In October 2023, Chappelle saw several audience members walk out of his show in Boston after he decided to speak on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. No footage of the set is online, as Chappelle confiscated the audience's phones before he began. While Chappelle condemned the initial Hamas attack on Israel, he said that students in the US shouldn't be losing job offers for supporting Palestine. Several Ivy League students have reported experiencing such consequences for publicly supporting Palestine.

However, Chappelle doubled down, stating that the Israeli response to the Hamas attack has been disproportionate and going as far as to accuse Israel of war crimes. Not stopping there, Chappelle also accused the US of aiding and abetting the Israeli atrocities thanks to their full-throated support fo the nation. The comments led several audience members to leave the show early, according to sources who spoke with TMZ.

Read More: Mia Khalifa Let Go From Playboy After Voicing Support For Palestine

[via]