Megan Thee Stallion Previews Upcoming Nike Collection During NYE Performance

Megan Thee Stallion is someone who has continuously showcased her talent to fans. Overall, she has gained a significant amount of popularity over these past five years. Although she has been through so much, she has continued to show people that she is resilient. That resiliency will be taking her well into 2024 as she looks to drop a new album as an independent artist. Moreover, she has some pretty cool collaborations on the horizon. For instance, she is going to be working with Nike.

If you watched her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance, you would have noticed that she had somewhat of a WWE outfit on. However, upon closer inspection, the purple get-up was branded with the Nike swoosh. Soon after this look popped up, Sole Retriever reported on the extent of the collection and what fans can expect. Essentially, there will be a plethora of pieces including a jacket, bras, a onesie, a crop top, a bodysuit, and even shorts. Needless to say, Nike and Megan are going all out.

Megan Thee Stallion Continues To Shine

There is a wide range of prices for this new collaboration. For instance, the bodysuit and the jacket are going to cost $200 USD. However, some of the smaller items will only run you about $40 USD. As for the release date of this collaboration, it seems like everything will be coming out on February 15th, which lands on a Wednesday. This is certainly going to be a unique collaboration, and fans are definitely excited about the opportunity to cop. Hopefully, it lives up to the expectations in terms of quality.

With Megan Thee Stallion teaming up with Nike, let us know who else you think she should collaborate with next. Also, tell us your thoughts on the upcoming collection, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

