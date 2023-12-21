Drake Shares A New Picture Of Adonis Sporting Fake Tattoos

Nobody can claim that Drake isn't a proud dad. His son Adonis was a massive part of the rollout of Drizzy's new album For All The Dogs. He hand-drew the album cover himself, appeared in the music video for "8am In Charlotte" and even made his debut as a rapper on the album itself. Clearly, the pair have been hanging out more recently and Adonis recently made an appearance on his dad's Instagram story.

In the picture, Adonis is porting a basketball-ready fit while also displaying some fake tattoos on his stomach. In a repost of the picture, fans dissect his new look and Drake's approach to fatherhood. "Drake milking the hell outta his 0.000005 blackness 😂😂 daddy is a corny but Adonis a cutie pie," one of the top comments on the post suggests. Others share a similar sentiment with comments like "He want this baby to be hood so bad," and "He looks like a mini Malibus Most Wanted," also appearing among the highest upvoted comments. Check out the image and various fan reactions to it below.

Drake's Newest Pic Of Adonis

Drake recently released the music video for his song "You Broke My Heart." The song comes from his recently released Scary Hours 3 EP which added numerous extra songs to an extended version of For All The Dogs. He found himself in hot water for including country superstar Morgan Wallen in the music video. Wallen was notoriously caught on a Ring doorbell camera using the n-word in 2021. Drizzy isn't the first rapper to co-sign Wallen in the wake of his scandal though. Lil Durk teamed up with Wallen for the hit single "Broadway Girls" last year.

Drake also recently found himself subject to dating rumors while on vacation. He was caught renting some jet skis and riding around with pop singer Camila Cabello which generated plenty of speculation. What do you think of the look Adonis is sporting in the newest photo of him shared by Drake to his Instagram story? Let us know in the comment section below.

