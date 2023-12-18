Madlib & Karriem Riggins Join Forces For New Song "Stomping Gamay"

The duo's upcoming Jahari Massamba Unit album, "YHWH Is Love," arrives on March 1.

Caroline Fisher
Madlib and Karriem Riggins - Stomping Gamay Cover ArtMadlib and Karriem Riggins - Stomping Gamay Cover Art

Madlib and Karriem Riggins recently teamed up to announce their new album under their joint project Jahari Massamba Unit. The album, YHWH Is Love, is slated for release on March 1, 2024 via Law of Rhythm. The 14-track LP will follow the duo's first album as Jahari Massamba Unit, Pardon My French, which they unveiled back in 2020.

To give listeners a taste of what's to come, the drummer and producer delivered the album's lead single, "Stomping Gamay." Groovy and ethereal, the nearly five-minute-long track has certainly managed to muster fans' excitement for the upcoming release. If it compares to the musical voyage they've taken listeners on so far, it's safe to say it'll quickly become a fan favorite.

Madlib & Karriem Riggins Announce New Jahari Massamba Unit Album

As for the duo's creative process, Riggins reportedly delivers his drum loops to Madlib, who adds his own instrumentation and more into the mix. "Our voices together are a collage of everything that we love," Riggins told Joel Biswas for Passion Of The Weiss in 2021. "Trying to add onto the art or the music that we study."

Their Jahari Massamba Unit project is far from the only creative endeavor Madlib and Riggins have embarked on as of late, however. Last year, Riggins teamed up with Common and Patrick Warren for the soundtrack of the Netflix series Mo. Madlib's dropped various collaborative projects throughout the year. His most recent full-length release was his collaborative album with Mayhem Lauren and DJ Muggs, Champagne For Breakfast, which the trio shared in April. Madlib also dropped a full-length solo project, Sound Ancestors, in January of 2021. What do you think of Madlib and Karriem Riggins' new Jahari Massamba Unit song? Will you be adding "Stomping Gamay" to your winter playlist? Are you looking forward to their new Jahari Massamba Unit album, YHWH Is Love? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

