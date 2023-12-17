Valee And Top$ide Mingle With Iconic DJ Trap-A-Holics For "CAR TOONS" Mixtape

Illinois boasts plenty of mainstream talent. Of course, when you hear this midwestern state mentioned within the confines of rap you immediately think of Chicago. Chance The Rapper, Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, Common, are just a handful. But, there are also some underground names who deserve some love, like Valee for example.

He certainly does not have the most agreeable sound, as he possesses a lowkey flow. It is raspy and mumbly and that usually turns a fair amount of people away. However, for those who do stick around, they might find him fun and quirky. He is bringing these qualities to his third tape of 2023.

Listen To CAR TOONS By Valee, Top$ide, And Trap-A-Holics

This time around he is working with Top$ide, an up-and-coming producer from Detroit. Additionally, legendary DJ Trap-A-Holics is in the mix for a 12-track mixtape, CAR TOONS. This follows up his previous collab tape with MVW VALEEDATION, as well as Virtuoso with Harry Fraud. You can stream the tape on all DSPs.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new mixtape, CAR TOONS, by Valee, Top$ide, and Trap-A-Holics? Is this Valee's best album of 2023, of all time, or one of his worst? Is he one of the more unique artists in rap, or just another run-of-the-mill mumble rapper? Which tracks are you gravitating toward the most to right now?

CAR TOONS Tracklist:

Banana Toyota Hol' On whatdaf***doUmean Flip Phone Beamer Truck Aneater Baker Speshu Effect Make Em Say Ughh Dodgers (feat. 10dunkin) Weird Last Song In The Trap (feat. King Hendrick$)

