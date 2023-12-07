Patriots-Steelers Teases Historically Low Over/Under

The over/under for Patriots-Steelers settled at 30 across a majority of sportsbooks this week. While that would already be the lowest over/under since 2006, there is a chance it could fall further. The over/under dipped to 29.5 on several sportsbooks before stabilizing at 30. There hasn't been an over/under below 30 since December 26, 1993. Adverse weather led to three games that day receiving totals under 30.

However, it's poor play and not the weather that has sportsbooks teetering on history this week. The Steelers start backup Mitch Trubisky in place of the injured Kenny Pickett. Trubisky faces a Patriots defense that has allowed just 26 points across their last three games. However, Bailey Zappe leads a Patriots offense that has scored just 13 points across their last three games. The Patriots last scored double-digit points in a loss to the Commanders on November 5. However, it's not the only game threatening to dip below 30. Jaguars-Browns, which is set to feature two backup QBs and inclement weather, settled at 30.5.

Patriots-Steelers Opens Worse Than Iowa

Additionally, the over/under for Patriots-Steelers is currently worse than the over/under for Iowa's bowl game at the end of the month. No. 17 Iowa takes on No. 21 Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 1. The current over/under for that game is 35.5. Iowa has consistently set records this season for historically low over/under marks. What's more, the Hawkeyes have hit the under in basically every game. This is due to Iowa having one of the best defenses in the country, but also one of the worst offenses. To further the point, Iowa's punter is expected to break the single-season punt yardage record during the game, which has stood since 1938.

The pinnacle of Iowa's offensive woes this season came against Rutgers. Oddsmakers set the total at just 28, the lowest mark on record since at least the mid-90s. What's more, Iowa still made the under, beating the Scarlet Knights 22-0. In fact, the points total did not exceed 30 in Iowa's last seven games of the season. That includes being shutout by Michigan in the Big 10 Championship. While they won the game, the Wolverines only scored 26 points.

