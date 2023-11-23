Jamie Foxx Denies Claims Of Sexual Assault After Lawsuit

A new sexual assault lawsuit against Jamie Foxx from a model just got his staunch and immediate dismissal. Moreover, his representative recently told TMZ that this is a completely baseless and false claim according to them, and apparently one that actually saw a swift resolution a couple of years ago. "The alleged incident never happened," the spokesperson remarked. "In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then." As such, this indicates that the multi-hyphenate entertainer's team will be looking for a similar result in court this time, without it even going to trial.

Furthermore, the woman who brought the lawsuit forth claims that Jamie Foxx groped her without consent at an August 2015 rooftop party in New York City. Not only that, but the Any Given Sunday actor allegedly gushed to her about her "supermodel body" and how she "smells so good" after she asked for a picture with him. Then, her accusation continues, he pulled her by the arm to an area outside of public reach. According to her claims, the 55-year-old, then 47, inappropriately touched her breasts, vagina, anus, and the rest of her body.

Regardless of the heft of these accusations, Jamie Foxx's representative expressed confidence in the team's ability to get this dismissed, and for the court to see it as such. "And once [the claims] are [dismissed], Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action." This case is especially notable right now due to his newfound relationship with Alyce Huckstepp. Given that authorities already dismissed this case, it's unclear how difficult that process will be this time around.

Meanwhile, the Texas native is still recovering from his health scare, although he's made remarkable progress in that regard. With this new lawsuit in the public eye, this could become another big story. We'll see how the court responds to this again, or if these parties can reach an amicable settlement. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jamie Foxx.

