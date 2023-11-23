Drake Allegedly Ghosted TikTok Star Meals By Cugine

Drake is someone who is very busy and always has a lot on his plate. Overall, he just got off of a very popular tour. Furthermore, he is going back out on tour next year with J. Cole. He dropped For All The Dogs last month and he was even able to come through with a project last Friday. This six-song EP is called Scary Hours 3 and contains some amazing tracks. At this stage, Drizzy is just elevating his cache, and fans are excited to see his next chapter, whenever that may be.

Of course, these are the things that make him a busy man. Unfortunately, he does not have time for everyone. Sometimes, he may even make commitments or some plans, only for them to fall through. At the end of the day, this is normal. Plans change all the time and when you are a busy person, your commitments are always going to fluctuate. Unfortunately, a TikTok star named Danny Mondello, otherwise known as Meals By Cugine, learned this the hard way.

Drake Called Out

US rapper Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP)

While appearing a game show called "Rent Free," Mondello revealed how he was talking to Drake in his Instagram DMs. Drizzy wanted to recommend a restaurant in Toronto called Sotto Sotto. The TikToker took this as a sign that Drake actually wanted to collaborate or even just have a meal together. However, the man says he was left on read in the end. Perhaps there was a breakdown in communication here. Simply, maybe Drake wanted to give a recommendation and just leave it at that.

