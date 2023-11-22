Diddy's Brand Sean John Will No Longer Be Sold By Macy's

Earlier this month, Diddy's former partner Cassie filed a hard-hitting lawsuit against him, which was accompanied by a long and horrific list of allegations. She accused the Bad Boy Records founder of rape, physical and emotional abuse, and more. They've since come to a settlement, though his team says that it was in no way an admittance of guilt. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love," Diddy stated. Regardless, his reputation has taken a considerable hit. This isn't the only hit he's taken as of late, however.

According to new reports, Macy's will no longer be selling his clothing brand Sean John in stores or on their website. A source claims there were already plans in place to do so prior to Cassie's lawsuit. Diddy has had an exclusive partnership with Macy's for more than a decade, with the department store selling his Sean John merchandise since it launched in the late 90s. The source told RadarOnline that the brand just isn't selling anymore like it once was, leading them to "phase out" the label entirely.

Read More: Kesha Omits Diddy's Name From "Tik Tok" Performance: Watch

Source Says Sean John Isn't Selling Like It Once Was

Puff Daddy attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic)

"As part of our ongoing review of our brand portfolio, the Sean John collection has started to phase out of assortment since early fall 2023," the source explained. "It's the course of business." They added that Macy's is "always evaluating what's relevant" to their customers, noting how Sean John products have simply stopped moving.

Sources close to Diddy claim that Sean John is simply being "reimagined." They also say that there are "no official plans" to re-release it, however. According to them, Macy's phasing out the brand is "relevant because this is part of the process." What do you think of Macy's planning to "phase out" Diddy's brand Sean John? Are you disappointed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Former Bad Boy Executive Faces Sexual Assault Accusation In New Lawsuit

[Via]