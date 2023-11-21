Yung Miami Shares Videos Of Her Elaborate Friendsgiving Setup

Miami ran into some trouble when fans questioned her grammar.

BYLavender Alexandria
REVOLT World 2023

The holiday season is in full swing with Thanksgiving right around the corner. Ahead of the celebration later this week, Yung Miami took to Instagram to show off her friendsgiving setup. She didn't hold anything back for the made up holiday grabbing some impressive flower arrangements and a 5-star menu. She shared photos of the delectable looking menu as well, though that's where fans in the comments ran into some issues.

Numerous fans took to the comments taking issue with Miami putting "Oxtails" instead of "oxtail" on the menu. "As a Jamaican I don't understand why ya'll put S on oxtail. It's not oxtails it's oxtail," one of the top comments reads. "The whole Caribbean coming for the grammar in 5…. 4…." another agreed. Other comments shifted the focus a bit. One fan commented "This girl is rich having a nice friendsgiving wit her rich friends and y’all worried about the S in oxtails lmfao." Check out the full post and various fan reactions to it below.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Calls Out Yung Miami For Her Silence On Diddy Allegations

Fans Question Yung Miami's Grammar

Over the weekend, Yung Miami dealt with the fallout from the Diddy and Cassie lawsuit. Despite not being directly involved, many fans took issue with her silence on the whole thing given her proximity to Diddy. Even after the lawsuit was settled it was still on many fans mind. Pictures of her enjoying a Miami Dolphins game with her kids made the rounds online over the weekend but all fans could talk about was Diddy.

Yung Miami has continued to revolve around other artists' beefs even when she isn't directly involved. She continues to be caught up in the back and forth between DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana even though her role in the drama is now weeks old. Earlier this month fans misinterpreted a tweet that they thought implied there was beef between Miami and Stunna Girl. Both parties had to eventually come out and clarify that everything was fine. What do you think of Yung Miami's elaborate friendgiving setup? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Calls Out Yung Miami Amid Diddy Lawsuit

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.