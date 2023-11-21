Yung Miami Shares Videos Of Her Elaborate Friendsgiving Setup

The holiday season is in full swing with Thanksgiving right around the corner. Ahead of the celebration later this week, Yung Miami took to Instagram to show off her friendsgiving setup. She didn't hold anything back for the made up holiday grabbing some impressive flower arrangements and a 5-star menu. She shared photos of the delectable looking menu as well, though that's where fans in the comments ran into some issues.

Numerous fans took to the comments taking issue with Miami putting "Oxtails" instead of "oxtail" on the menu. "As a Jamaican I don't understand why ya'll put S on oxtail. It's not oxtails it's oxtail," one of the top comments reads. "The whole Caribbean coming for the grammar in 5…. 4…." another agreed. Other comments shifted the focus a bit. One fan commented "This girl is rich having a nice friendsgiving wit her rich friends and y’all worried about the S in oxtails lmfao." Check out the full post and various fan reactions to it below.

Fans Question Yung Miami's Grammar

Over the weekend, Yung Miami dealt with the fallout from the Diddy and Cassie lawsuit. Despite not being directly involved, many fans took issue with her silence on the whole thing given her proximity to Diddy. Even after the lawsuit was settled it was still on many fans mind. Pictures of her enjoying a Miami Dolphins game with her kids made the rounds online over the weekend but all fans could talk about was Diddy.

Yung Miami has continued to revolve around other artists' beefs even when she isn't directly involved. She continues to be caught up in the back and forth between DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana even though her role in the drama is now weeks old. Earlier this month fans misinterpreted a tweet that they thought implied there was beef between Miami and Stunna Girl. Both parties had to eventually come out and clarify that everything was fine. What do you think of Yung Miami's elaborate friendgiving setup? Let us know in the comment section below.

