Jeezy Details The Drug Deal Mishap That Changed His Life

Jeezy just announced that he has new material on the way soon and coinciding with the release, he's seen fit to share some knowledge and perspective from his past. That came through an appearance on Mavericks where he told a story about a time he was manipulated. “My loyalty got me in a lot of trouble. I was going to make this play with my older cousin. He was like, ‘These my people.’ I was like, ‘Let me bring my strap.’ He was like, ‘Nah, you good.’ But it’s big cuz — you trust him like, ‘Iight cool," his story begins.

He expands on how quickly things fell apart. “We meet these guys in a semi-trailer truck. I give him the money and he gives me this laundry bag, and this laundry bag has the work in it but it’s covered in a blanket. I get back to the house, me and my man start to cut this sh*t open… and it’s sheetrock. This is all my money. I’m broke! I was more hurt than anything because I felt like I had so much respect and admiration for [my cousin].” He concluded the story by explaining how he believed his cousin was in on it the whole time and how it changed him. “So that turned me into a whole ‘nother animal. At first, I wasn’t really thugging; I’m just hustling. Now, I’m thugging.” Check out the full clip below.

Jeezy's Lesson Learned

Earlier today, Jeezy took to Instagram to make a major announcement. His first new studio album since 2020 is coming soon. The project is a double album called I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. Fans won't have to wait very long at all to hear what he has in store, as the full project is due out this Friday.

Last month, Jeezy was part of an all-star performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards. He performed alongside Lil Jon, Fabolous, and T.I. who were all in attendance to support DJ Drama. What do you think of Jeezy's story about a drug deal gone wrong that changed him? Let us know in the comment section below.

