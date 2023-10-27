Jay-Z’s Reveals That His Kids Hold Him Back From Cutting His Hair

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, Jay-Z opened up about his favorite haircut. The hitmaker revealed that out of all of the looks he's rocked in the past, the Caesar was his favorite. "The Caesar is the money cut for me," he explained. "Caesar is the New York City money cut." According to him, he'd like for it to make a comeback, but his family is what holds him back.

He went on to recall a time when he was "preparing" his kids for his new haircut, but their reaction stopped him in his tracks. "Blue was just like 'No dad, you can't cut your hair. It's part of who you are!'" Despite his family's wishes, Jay-Z says he is considering going short again, though he hasn't decided quite yet. “I’m working thru whether to cut it or not, I’m just letting the world know,” he says.

Jay-Z On His Favorite Haircut

The haircut conversation wasn't the only time the 53-year-old strayed away from popular opinion, however. Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed which of his albums he believes is the most important, and his answer was pretty surprising. According to him, Vol 2… Hard Knock Life takes the cake, at least on a personal level. “This is the album that’s the most important album because it was the album where I honed my craft as a songwriter and that balance of creating exactly what I want," he explained. "And just as a writer, a technical song-maker. Song-making skills with real stories is when it all came together on this album."

What do you think of Jay-Z's claims that his kids hold him back from cutting his hair? Which of Jay-Z's previous hairstyles is your favorite? Do you think he should go back to his old look? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

