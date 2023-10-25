Lil Wayne Picks Up New Role WIth Major League Pickleball Team

Lil Wayne has a lot on his plate these days. A few weeks ago, he dropped Tha Fix Before Tha VI, which is a teaser for Tha Carter VI. The latter should be dropping soon, although nothing has been 100 percent confirmed just yet. Moreover, on November 17th, he is dropping Welcome 2 ColleGrove with 2 Chainz. Needless to say, he has a lot to be excited about. It is also football season, which means he is watching his Packers every Sunday. Oh, and you can't forget the NBA starting last night. Now, he can watch his Lakers struggle night in and night out.

As it turns out, Wayne is looking to diversify into other sports. One new game that has taken the world by storm is pickleball. While some would roll their eyes at the mere mention of this sport, others absolutely live for it. Well, according to HipHopDX, Wayne has become a part-owner in the Texas Ranchers franchise. Furthermore, he will now serve as a strategic advisor. Simply put, he could very well help the team get key partnerships.

Lil Wayne Making Moves

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 07: Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2019 at UNO Lakefront Arena on September 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

“Pickleball is the moment and I’m excited to be part of the Texas Ranchers ownership group,” Wayne revealed in a new statement. “I’ve enjoyed watching and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join this team of owners.” For now, it still remains to be seen how closely he will work with the team. Regardless, there is no doubt that pickleball has attracted quite a few famous names in just a short amount of time.

Let us know what you think of Pickleball, in the comments section below. Have you played the sport? If not, are you interested in someday doing so? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports and music worlds. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

