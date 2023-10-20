City Girls Unveil “RAW” Tracklist Featuring Lil Durk, Usher, And More

Recently, City Girls took to social media to unveil the tracklist for their eagerly-anticipated new album, RAW. The project is slated for release at midnight, and it's safe to say that fans can't wait. Listeners have been looking forward to a new LP from the iconic duo since City on Lock, and it doesn't look like they'll be disappointed. The tracklist includes some exciting features from Lil Durk, Usher, Juicy J, Muni Long, and more.

JT and Yung Miami also teamed up with pop singer Kim Petras for the track "Flashy," which they previewed on Instagram yesterday. Their announcement for the new album came out of left field, arriving only days before the album's scheduled release. They then dropped a trailer for the project, only building further anticipation for RAW.

Read More: City Girls Don’t Have A Single Bad Project According To JT

RAW Drops October 20

RAW, which stands for "Real A*s Wh*res," is going to be good, at least according to JT. In fact, she says they haven't dropped a single subpar project to date. "City girls don't have one bad album," she reminded her fans on Twitter today. "Can't believe this is our 4th project! don't forget where a lot of you b*tches got y'all direction from!" Though good things clearly come in twos, the City Girls are doing quite well for themselves individually, too.

During a chat with Kali Uchis for Interview Magazine earlier this month, JT revealed that she'll be releasing a solo project after City Girls' album drops. "I want to put out that project and then sort everything out individually," she explained. As for Yung Miami, she recently took home an award for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the BET Hip Hop Awards for her podcast, Caresha Please. What do you think of City Girls' newly-unveiled RAW tracklist? Are you looking forward to hearing the features on the album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on City Girls.

Read More: City Girls And Kim Petras Announce “Flashy” Upcoming Collab

[Via]