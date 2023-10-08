Slauson Malone 1 Returns After 3 Years With “EXCELSIOR”

Los Angeles, California artist Slauson Malone 1 is back after quite a long musical break. In fact, it has been three years since the release of his sophomore release of Vergangenheitsbewältigung (Crater Speak). His music ranges from abstract, left-field hip-hop, psychedelic soul, dub, and modern composition, according to his Apple Music profile. This is also the first time we have covered Malone's music, so let us give you a little bit of background information first.

There is not a lot of information on Slauson, however, he was born Jasper Marsalis on December 26, 1995. According to The Quietus, this new album, EXCELSIOR, "is an album made up of varying sketches; a collection of personal essays that provide an insight into specific lived experiences. The title of the album itself is a reference to continuous growth, Slauson Malone 1 turning the lens on himself to allow a rare look into an ever-changing and mutating exploration of self."

Listen To EXCELSIOR From Slauson Malone 1

The description continues, "It’s purposely chaotic and skeletal in places, but when the disjointed pieces are viewed as one, you get an album that is a fascinating and hypnotic listen." It certainly is hypnotic right from the start with the intro track, "The Weather." There were a few lead singles to the record. Those were "Voyager," "New Joy," and "Half-Life." If you are looking to diversify your playlist and try something new, Malone's album is worth a try.

EXCELSIOR Tracklist:

The Weather House Music Undercommons Olde Joy New Joy Arms, Armor Fission for Drums, Piano & Voice Love Letter Zzz Half-Life The Great Wedge I Hear A New World No! (Geiger Dub) Destroyer X Voyager Divider Challenger Decades, Castle Romeo Us (Tower of Love)

