Drake Accused Of Interpolating Pet Shop Boys Song Without Permission

All day today rap fans have been digesting Drake's highly-anticipated new album For All The Dogs. He gave fans quite a bit to chew over with a feature packed tracklist. SZA, J. Cole, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, and many more appear across the album's 23-song tracklist. The project also reignites MANY old beefs that Drizzy has dealt with in the past. But it may have even sparked some new beefs with various artists whose songs were used without permission on the album.

Earlier today Rye Rye came forward claiming that the sample Drake used of her vocals wasn't cleared. She claims that her vocal appear on the song "Calling For You" which features 21 Savage and appears early on the album. She made a tweet explaining how much she appreciates artistry but that she can't even celebrate her inclusion because she wasn't credited. Now, synth pop duo Pet Shop Boys are making similar accusations. They made a tweet claiming that the interpolation of their song "West End Girls" on the For All The Dogs song "All The Parties" was never cleared. "No credit given or permission requested," they conclude their tweet on the issue. Check out their full statement below.

Drake Accused Of Not Giving Proper Credit Again

Among the attempts that Drake makes to restart numerous beefs on the album, Rihanna and The Weeknd stand out the most. The Weeknd is the only one whose name was mentioned directly, but fans online are still debating whether it was intended as a proper diss or not.

Rihanna on the other hand go an entire verse full of wordplay making reference to her. It repeats the word Anti over and over, which is the name of Rihanna's last album. What do you think of Pet Shop Boys claiming that Drake used their song without asking them for permission? Let us know in the comment section below.

