So Bad They’re Good Horror Films To Watch This Halloween (October 2023)

Halloween is synonymous with horror films. While many of us love the spine-chilling classics, there's a unique joy in watching those horror movies that are so bad, they're actually good. These films, often riddled with clichés, predictable plots, and over-the-top acting, offer a delightful blend of horror and humor.

There's something undeniably entertaining about a horror film that doesn't take itself too seriously. Whether it's the implausible plots, like Nicholas Cage in Wicker Man, or the predictable dialogues that make you laugh more than scream, these movies have carved a niche for themselves. Remember Paris Hilton in House Of Wax from 2005? Or how about Chuck Norris battling demons as a cop named Frank Shatter in Hellbound? These films might not win any awards for their cinematic brilliance, but they sure do win hearts for their sheer audacity. Let's dive into some of the most awesomely terrible horror films that you should consider for your Halloween movie marathon this year.

Read More: Best Horror Franchises: Classics To Watch This October

Must-Watch "Bad" Horror Films

The Roommate (2011) : Leighton Meester shines in this film, playing an overly obsessed roommate. It's over-the-top, but oh-so-watchable.

: Leighton Meester shines in this film, playing an overly obsessed roommate. It's over-the-top, but oh-so-watchable. Jaws 3-D (1983) : This film offers bad dialogue, a hungry shark, and Dennis Quaid in an unforgettable role. It lacks the charm of its predecessors but makes up for it in sheer absurdity.

: This film offers bad dialogue, a hungry shark, and Dennis Quaid in an unforgettable role. It lacks the charm of its predecessors but makes up for it in sheer absurdity. The Return Of The Living Dead (1985) : A comedic take on zombies, this film gave us the iconic zombie catchphrase "BRAAAAINS".

: A comedic take on zombies, this film gave us the iconic zombie catchphrase "BRAAAAINS". The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986) : A gory, tongue-in-cheek take on the original, with Leatherface showcasing some...unique romantic gestures.

: A gory, tongue-in-cheek take on the original, with Leatherface showcasing some...unique romantic gestures. Hobgoblins (1988) : Often considered one of the worst movies ever, it's a blend of space creatures, a tight budget, and some questionable content choices.

: Often considered one of the worst movies ever, it's a blend of space creatures, a tight budget, and some questionable content choices. Troll 2 (1990) : A film where the titular monsters aren't trolls but vegetarian gremlins. Need we say more?

: A film where the titular monsters aren't trolls but vegetarian gremlins. Need we say more? Leprechaun (1993) : A young Jennifer Aniston battles a mischievous green-clad creature in what's been called her worst film.

: A young Jennifer Aniston battles a mischievous green-clad creature in what's been called her worst film. Werewolf (1996) : A film about archaeologists discovering a werewolf in Arizona, filled with clichés and low-budget effects.

: A film about archaeologists discovering a werewolf in Arizona, filled with clichés and low-budget effects. Jason X (2001) : Jason from Friday The 13th in space. It's as bizarre and entertaining as it sounds.

: Jason from Friday The 13th in space. It's as bizarre and entertaining as it sounds. Feardotcom (2002) : A horror film reflecting the digital age, revolving around a mysterious website linked to a series of deaths.

: A horror film reflecting the digital age, revolving around a mysterious website linked to a series of deaths. The Wicker Man (2006) : Nicholas Cage delivers some unforgettable lines in this film about a policeman trying to save his daughter from pagans.

: Nicholas Cage delivers some unforgettable lines in this film about a policeman trying to save his daughter from pagans. The Happening (2008): Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, this film's mysterious plot and A-list cast couldn't save it from being labeled as one of the worst.

Read More: HotNewHipHop’s October Halloween Horror Movie Countdown

FAQs

Why watch bad horror films? For the sheer entertainment value. They offer a unique blend of horror and humor.

Are these films suitable for children? Parental discretion is advised. While some films are light-hearted, others might have content not suitable for younger audiences.

Where can I watch these films? Most of these films are available on popular streaming platforms like Amazon and Apple Movies.



In conclusion, while these films might not be cinematic masterpieces, they promise a good time. So, grab some popcorn, gather your friends, and get ready for some hilariously bad horror this Halloween!