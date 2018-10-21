horror movies
- Movies7 Psychological Horror Movies You Can't Skip This HalloweenThese psychological horror movies delve into the depths of the human psyche, unraveling the darkest corners of our minds.By Marvin J
- Movies7 Rappers Who Starred in Horror MoviesFind out which rappers captivated audiences with stunning performances in some of the best known horror movie franchises.By Marvin J
- Pop Culture7 Horror Movies From 2023 That You Must Watch This HalloweenArguably, 2023 has been the best year for horror movies this decade so far, boasting resurgent franchises, as well as original masterpieces.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureA24's Best 7 Horror Movies Of All TimeThe forces behind horror’s renaissance have some seriously scary movies in their roster. By Demi Phillips
- MusicCandyman's Undeniable Impact On Hip-HopFrom Tupac, to Kendrick, lyricists have tapped inspiration from the hook-handed urban legend.By Demi Phillips
- Pop Culture"Five Nights At Freddy's" Movie Arrives This Month: What We Know“When the night shift starts, the nightmare begins.” The famed horror game gets the silver screen treatment.By Demi Phillips
- MoviesSo Bad They're Good Horror Films To Watch This Halloween (October 2023)Discover hilariously bad horror films perfect for Halloween 2023. Dive into movies so terrible, they're a must-watch this spooky season!By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Readies New Film For Christmas 2024 TakeoverHe's given us "Get Out," "Us," and "Nope," and Peele is carving out his next blockbuster hit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGrinch Horror Movie Coming This DecemberXYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureGary Busey Pulls Pants Down At Public Park Before Denying Sex Crime Charges"Nothing happened," the 78-year-old told TMZ of the allegations he groped two women at the "Monster-Mania" convention earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Put His Daughter Onto Horror Movies When She Was 8 Years OldKid Cudi explains how he and his daughter bond over horror movies. By Aron A.
- Original ContentRedman's History Of Horror: What Scares Reggie Noble?Redman opens up about his love of scary movies, the deep and disturbing films you might have missed, and the definition of true horror, as we lead up to Halloween.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 10 Horror Movies You Need To SeeBehold, ten of the best horror movies that any self-respecting fan of the genre has no choice but to watch. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies50 Cent Lands Deal To Produce 3 Feature-Length Horror Movies50 goes to Hollywood with his G-Unit Film & Television brand.By Dre D.
- SneakersBlood-Soaked Nike Air Max 95 "Freddy Krueger" Is A Horror Fan's NightmareWith Halloween coming up, Nike is releasing a "Freddy Krueger" colorway of the Air Max 95, which features drops of "blood" all over.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTech N9ne Is The King Of Darkness: Horror Movies, Inspirational Nightmares, & Making "KOD"EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Hip-hop's horror connoisseur speaks. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJordan Peele Gets Uncomfortable By Desus & Mero's Movie PitchDesus & Mero have a few ideas for Jordan Peele's follow-up to "Us."By Aron A.
- MoviesJordan Peele Hypes "Us" With Extensive Horror Film BreakdownJordan Peele is staking his claim as a master of the genre. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content12 Scary Movies To Watch On Netflix Before HalloweenWith Halloween on the horizon, why not catch one of these terrifying flicks?By Nicole Fee