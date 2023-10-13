“Five Nights At Freddy’s” Movie Arrives This Month: What We Know

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a familiar title to most gamers. The indie horror video game series was created by developer Scott Cawthon. It has significantly impacted the gaming industry and popular culture since its debut in 2014. Since then, the franchise has notably grown and now has over 10 video game installments. This Halloween, the franchise will expand further as the first movie adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released in theaters. The horror film with the same name as the original game promises to take viewers on a scary trip through the FNaF world. Freddy Fazbear and his animatronic mates are set to appear on the big screen later this month, so you might want to add this to your Halloween horror movie lineup.

The Premise

Sticking with the plot of the first FNaF game, the movie will follow a night security guard named Mike Schmidt. He takes a job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a family-friendly restaurant with animatronic characters. The animatronics, including Freddy, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox, are the primary antagonists. In true FNaF fashion, they become active at night and roam the grounds of the restaurant. Furthermore, the movie is expected to mirror the game’s plot, which revolves around a dark and sinister history concerning these animatronics. Above all, the game is known for its eerie atmosphere, jump scares, and intriguing lore, all of which the movie promises to deliver on.

The Trailers For Five Nights At Freddy’s

Principal photography for the movie took place between February and April 2023. Following director Jason Blum’s post on X (formerly Twitter) in April announcing the movie, a teaser trailer was released in May. The teaser trailer offered viewers a sneak peek at the scary visuals of the film. On June 27, the first full trailer dropped, giving viewers an extended look at the film and what to expect. The second full trailer was released on August 30, 2023, and serves as the final look at the movie before its theatrical release.

The Cast Of Five Nights At Freddy’s

The Emma Tammi-directed horror film features an ensemble cast led by Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson, who plays Mike Schmidt. He will star alongside Elizabeth Lail (You season 1), Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo franchise), Mary Stuart Masterson (Fried Green Tomatoes), and Piper Rubio, among others. YouTube gamer CoryxKenshin is also billed to make a cameo appearance as a taxi driver in the movie. The source material for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie script was the first FNaF video game, evidently. However, the script of the movie was developed further to include all-new characters. The plot is also more fleshed-out, and offers more character depth, especially for the human characters.

Release Date & Where To Watch Or Stream

Five Nights at Freddy’s will officially be released on October 27, 2023, right in time for Halloween. It will debut simultaneously in theaters while streaming exclusively on Peacock. The movie received an unexpected PG-13 rating from the MPAA for strong violent content, bloody images, and language. Owing to its rating, Five Nights at Freddy’s will be open to a wide audience.

