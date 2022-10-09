All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays.

According to ComicBook.com, the company has announced a new slasher film for December called The Mean One. Grinch heads all know the reference, and, indeed, XYZ has put the iconic Christmas character into a horror film.

The studio says that they’ve adapted the 1957 Dr. Suess book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, into a frightening parody directed by Terrifier star David Howard Thornton. “As a passionate fan of seasonal horror (and the Terrifier franchise), The Mean One is exactly the kind of film that lands on my personal ‘nice list,'” said XYZ Films’ Manager of Acquisitions and Development Alex Williams in a statement announcing the release.

“This movie is a stunningly great time with a ferociously subversive turn from David Howard Thornton,” continued Williams. “And XYZ Films is so proud to be bringing this soon-to-be iconic Christmas slasher to audiences this holiday season.” The slasher is written by Flip and Finn Kobler, and will star Thornton, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Chase Mullins, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher.

While the official trailer has yet to be released, the studio teased what to expect with a synopsis: “The Mean One is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who, whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but is about to discover that this fiend with a heart two sizes to small is still quite eager to carve the roast beast.”

Check it out December 15.

