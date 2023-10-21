A24’s Best 7 Horror Movies Of All Time

Even though A24 has been enjoying some much-deserved praise this decade, the company has been spewing brilliant movies for quite some time. Covering a plethora of genres, A24 is also known for its impressive set list of horror movies. However, one thing has become a recurring result with many of their films— polarity. While critics continuously adore these offerings, the audience’s reception is usually mixed. But some might argue that this makes A24 horror movies genuinely remarkable.

The ability to divide moviegoers has evidently boosted the company's profile, and these days, their movies are greatly anticipated. Moreover, many notable names in music, like Megan Thee Stallion, worked with A24. Nevertheless, among the scary movies, these seven spooky stories are one of a kind, with compelling characters and unique storylines. With Halloween just around the corner, what better way to celebrate than with the minds behind horror’s newfound renaissance?

7. Slice (2018)

Chance the Rapper (credited as Chance Bennett) and Zazie Beetz star in this uniquely-executed horror comedy. While Slice doesn’t get any points for plot originality, it’s highly entertaining. Supernatural elements are also included, making for a slightly wacky B-movie. Sometimes, the best movies don’t have to stir up any intellectual debates. Slice is a fun offering best watched with friends for optimum laughs and one of the more lighthearted A24 horror movies around.

6. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Bodies Bodies Bodies was released in 2022 and is already considered a fresh, modern horror classic. The horror comedy is greatly elevated by its stellar ensemble cast. Additionally, even though the plot isn’t new, it’s surprisingly refreshingly carried out. From Amandla Stenberg to Rachel Sennot and Pete Davidson, the cast’s chemistry is top-notch throughout the film. However, while it’s mildly spooky, the comedy is definitely the film’s biggest highlight. So don’t expect any major nightmares as a result.

5. X (2022)

Introducing many moviegoers to the batsh*t mix of Mia Goth and horror, X is a classic slasher movie. The first film in the series of the same name, X is backed by a phenomenal cast. Notable talent includes Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Scott Mescudi, a.k.a. Kid Cudi. The movie takes place in 1979 and centers around a group of filmmakers who travel to Texas to make their mark in adult cinema. However, the couple they’re renting accommodations from doesn’t approve of their “unholy” intentions. Soon after, things escalate to a bloody affair.

4. The Witch (2015)

The Witch was the world’s introduction to Anya Taylor-Joy, and she delivered a horror performance masterclass. A truly disturbing and intense offering, the movie is horror at its finest. Set in the 17th Century, a family’s banishment due to religious differences sets off a disturbing chain of events. However, at the center of all the calamity is Taylor-Joy’s character, Thomasin, a seemingly innocent young girl. Overall, The Witch doesn’t shy away from the core of horror- fear, and this evidently makes it a standout among other A24 horror movies.

3. Midsommar (2019)

A truly polarizing entry in the pack of A24 horror movies is the disturbingly terrifying Midsommar. However, while the movie notably divided audiences and critics alike, the direction and costume design were lauded. Midsommar takes place in Sweden, where a group of friends seek tranquility at a boho-esque festival. Unfortunately, things slowly descend into a disturbing fest of blood and trauma as a pagan cult begins to carry out unseemingly rituals.

2. Talk to Me (2022)

While many A24 horror movies are known to divide viewers, Talk to Me is pretty much straightforward horror. The plot follows a group of teenagers discovering a way to communicate with the dead. Evidently, things take a turn for the worse when one of them takes things a little too far. Sophie Wilde stars as Mia, a girl who wishes to reach out to her late mother. Her performance is particularly notable, delivering a stellar performance as a possessed vessel. Overall, Talk to Me follows the usual “conjuring spirits” formula, but the cast and direction take things up a notch. It is now the highest-grossing A24 horror movie of all time.

1. In Fabric (2018)

Perhaps the most misunderstood A24 movies, horror or otherwise, is In Fabric. Moviegoers are known to be rather reliant on a film’s pacing, which is why the movie isn’t as appreciated as it should be. In Fabric is a chilling yet funny horror comedy about a cursed red dress and its unsuspecting wearers. As with many A24 horror movies, you’re not going to be scared out of your mind, but the movie is rather unsettling. Nonetheless, despite its slow pace, it’s brilliantly acted and has several memorable moments.



