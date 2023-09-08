ScHoolboy Q Tells Fans They’re Reading Into His Comments Too Much

The rapper had fans scratching their heads with his recent comments.

Lavender Alexandria
Earlier this week, ScHoolboy Q had a LOT of praise for Kendrick Lamar. In an interview, he took the chance to dig into all kinds of details about his relationship with his fellow Top Dawg Entertainment rapper. “That’s my sensei. I’ll never be better than him. At any point in my career, in my life, I’ll never be better than him. Never. I’ll never be a better father, I’ll never be a better man," he began. "You have to understand who the sensei is and you have to respect it. I’ll never be better than him, and I accept that."

ScHoolboy Q wasn't even close to done yet. “I’ll never be better than him. He built my character. I’m just saying, I’ll never be better than that dude. I don’t know this narrative muthaf*ckas be running with now, like, ‘Oh, I’m the greatest! I’m the woo-wop! But I have senseis, you get what I’m saying? And there’s certain people that I just won’t be better than, and I won’t even try to be better than." To say the statement confused some of his fans would be a MAJOR understatement. But ScHoolboy Q responded in a tweet where he seemed to think things were being taken too literally.

ScHoolboy Q Clarifies Kendrick Lamar Comments

ScHoolboy Q faced plenty of questions online for his comments. But in his response, he seemed to think that it just isn't that deep. "I only said Kendrick was better. I said my otHer friends are better den me at certain tHings lol.. y’all got me f*cked up," his response tweet read. The tweet has generated over 5k likes in just a few hours, but there are still plenty of people in the comments who are confused.

Fans of ScHoolboy Q have been waiting for new music for a while but it could be arriving very soon. Last month he posted a tease of new music and even promised that a new album was on the way. What do you think of ScHoolboy Q's clarification of his comments about Kendrick Lamar? Let us know in the comment section below.

