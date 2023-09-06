Shabazz Palaces And Lil Tracy Come Together For Woozy “Woke Up In A Dream”

Seattle-based rap duo of Ishmael Butler and Tendai Maraire, also known as Shabazz Palaces, is back with a pretty interesting collaboration. Their new song "Woke Up In A Dream," features rapper Lil Tracy, who worked alongside Lil Peep for years before his passing. However, this combination is extra special, because Tracy is related to Ishmael Butler. He is not a second cousin or anything far-fetched like that, these two are father and son. StereoGum shared this insight about Tracy and Butler.

The father (Butler) says his son is a big influence, "My son hella influences me, and not just musically. He was home visiting, and we were just lounging around, talking s*** and smoking weed, etc." He continues, "Over the course of the night, he would go in and lay stuff down... He’d go back in, layering and sculpting and then floating the background ghost vocals. I was trying to play it cool, but I was geeked – when I heard what he did, I was like, "'DAMN, this dude is really HIM.'" From the sounds of it Ishmael could not be more excited that Tracy helped him with this song.

Listen To "Woke Up In A Dream" From Shabazz Palaces And Lil Tracy

We can see why because the song is very ghostly and cold. While it is a little hard to understand a lot of the lyrics, the vocals from Tracy with the sound effects do make "Woke Up In A Dream" feel like you are in another dimension. The track is very well-produced with that work coming from Tendai Maraire. This single will feature on their upcoming mini-album, Robed In Rareness. The project is due to be out on October 27 and will be released via Sub Pop.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new song, "Woke Up In A Dream," from Shabazz Palaces and Lil Tracy? Is this the best single for the duo's upcoming album, Robed In Rareness? Will this be Shabazz's greatest album to date?

Quotable Lyrics:

Shine on everything I promise like a wedding ring

They gon’ spread his wings my n**** said it ain’t no thing

I let bulls*** walk she listen when that scrilla talk

I don’t pillow talk that’s shady that’ll get you chalked

