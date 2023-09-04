Nike SB Blazer “Grant Taylor ’98” Release Details

The Nike SB Blazer, in collaboration with skateboarding sensation Grant Taylor, combines style and performance for skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike. These kicks feature the classic Blazer silhouette, upgraded with skate-specific enhancements like Zoom Air cushioning for superior comfort and impact protection. Grant Taylor’s influence shines through with his signature touches, such as custom insoles and unique colorways, adding a personal touch to this iconic shoe. Whether you’re hitting the skatepark or stepping out in style, the Nike SB Blazer collaboration with Grant Taylor delivers on both aesthetics and functionality, making it a must-have for skateboarding aficionados and fashion-conscious individuals.

Grant Taylor, the renowned skateboarder, is a true icon in the world of skateboarding. Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, his style is a unique blend of creativity and raw skill. He’s a two-time Thrasher Skater of the Year, a testament to his incredible talent and influence on the sport. Known for his fearless approach to skating and his mastery of both street and transition, Grant Taylor’s contributions to skateboarding continue to inspire and captivate skateboarders and fans worldwide.

Read More: New Balance 9060 “Washed Burgundy” Officially Unveiled

“Grant Taylor” Nike SB Blazer

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Black leather constructs the uppers, with more black overlays. A silver Nike Swoosh outlined in a deep red adds a pop of color and a flashy accent. Silver Grant Taylor branding can be found on the heels and tongue. The number 98 is located on the sides. Overall, these sneakers feature a simple color scheme and the silhouette is perfect for skating.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Blazer “Grant Taylor ’98” will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Particle Grey” Coming Soon

[Via]