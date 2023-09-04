New Balance 9060 “Washed Burgundy” Officially Unveiled

The New Balance 9060 stands as a beloved, versatile sneaker appreciated by many. Its straightforward design seamlessly complements a variety of outfits, making it suitable for both sports and everyday activities. With a comfortable and agile feel, this shoe becomes an excellent choice for those leading active lives. Crafted from top-notch materials, the New Balance 9060 guarantees durability and long-lasting performance.

It embraces your feet with a snug fit and provides the support you need. Whether you’re embarking on a run or just hanging out with friends, the New Balance 9060 stands as a dependable and stylish choice. This shoe instills confidence, reassuring you that it can keep up with your busy lifestyle. If you’re on the lookout for a comfy and stylish sneaker that you can depend on, the New Balance 9060 certainly deserves your consideration. Overall, this pair is destined to become a favorite with its crisp colorway and practical design.

“Washed Burgundy” New Balance 9060

Image via New Balance

The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole and a layered midsole with white, cream, and light gray. The upper features washed burgundy mesh with burgundy leather and light gray suede overlays. The iconic “N” logo is in cream on the sides and the heel features the NB logo in a light gray. Overall, these sneakers are designed with a cohesive and simple colorway. Different shades of burgundy and white work perfectly together to create the “Washed Burgundy” colorway. These sneakers are definitely going to be a hit when they are released.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the New Balance 9060 "Washed Burgundy" will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

