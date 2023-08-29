Lil Wayne Announces New Song “Kat Food” Coming Soon

Despite appearing on a handful of features, Lil Wayne has had a pretty quiet 2023 in terms of his own releases. He did drop one new single “Kant Nobody” back in February. The track featured a posthumous appearance from DMX. Now he’s gearing up to release another new single and fans won’t have to wait long to hear it. “Kat Food” is the name of Wayne’s new song and it’s arriving later this week on September 1. He also shared the album cover which features a cat with its tongue out. On it’s tongue, fittingly, is Lil Wayne’s name.

Lil Wayne started the year teaming up with NLE Choppa on the track “AIN’T GONNA ANSWER” before teaming up with Roddy Rich and Gucci Mane on the DJ Drama track “FMFU.” A few months later Wayne teamed up with will.i.am on the song “Formula” and Big Freedie on the track “El Nino.” He ended his feature run by joining Tyga on the Mario song “Main One” and teaming up with Album Of The Year Grammy winner Jon Batiste for a song called “Uneasy.” Wayne hasn’t confirmed if this new single is planned to appear on any forthcoming album.

Lil Wayne’s New Single “Kat Food” Arrives This Week

Recently video of Lil Wayne seemingly shooting a new music video with Usher and 2 Chainz hit the internet. The clip fueled speculation that they could be working on a sequel to their collaborative 2016 effort COLLEGROVE. This comes after Wayne also appeared on Trippie Redd and Dame D.O.L.L.A’s new albums in the past month.

Earlier in August, Lil Wayne was also inducted into the Billboard Hip-Hop Hall Of Fame. He joined the hall in a ceremony that also honored Nas and awarded Ice Spice the “Rookie Of The Year” for rap in 2023. It’s yet another honor for one of the most accredited rappers in the history of the genre. What do you think of the artwork for Lil Wayne’s upcoming new single “Kat Food?” Let us know in the comment section below.

