Kevin Hart Provides NSFW Update On Injuries

Looks like Kevin Hart is going to be out of action for a while. The actor and comedian took to social media to post a few videos of himself rolling around in a wheelchair. Additionally, it seems that Hart’s recent attempt to run the 40-yard dash against a former NFL running back resulted in a series of major injuries. According to Hart’s video, he has suffered a torn lower abdomen and torn abductors while attempting to outpace Stevan Ridley. Ridley played eight seasons in the NFL between 2011 and 2018.

“44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the fuck am I doing???? I blew my shit….I’m done. FML,” Hart wrote on Instagram. However, Hart appeared humbled at the very least, stating that it was the stupidest thing he had done in his life. Furthermore, he went on to question why he had even tried, saying that he had been blinded by the desire to be the “fastest man at the BBQ.” He went on to say that the injury was a sign that he needed to “slow down” and “act his age.” But now, he’s given a slightly more NSFW update about the extent of his injuries.

Kevin Hart Speaks On His Junk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

“It’s fucking bad. My dick looks like a thumb. Everything’s swollen,” Hart lamented in a follow-up video. Additionally, the comedian said that his “balls got big as hell” and that he is still currently unable to move his legs. Furthermore, he spoke on the state the injury has left him in. “Look at this shit,” he continued. “You know how long it takes me to get the fuck out of the car? I’m a mess.”

However, Hart also used the video to call out the famous faces that have been roasting him over the injury. “I’m getting all types of calls … from friends, athletes … everybody starts off the same … ‘What the f—k were you thinking, Kev? How you do that? Man, you’re supposed to be in shape,’” Hart said. Furthermore, he continued. “Bitch, I am in shape! This ain’t got nothing to do with being in shape! To every friend that has called me and has laughed at me … after this six to eight weeks when I get back to functioning, I’m gonna light your asses up. You know who the fuck you are.”

