Will.i.am Talks Candidly About His Femininity

The world of hip-hop and R&B is one full of unique people and interesting characters. Most of them are controversial, but at the end of the day, other people’s opinions should be ignored. That is exactly how the Black Eyed Peas icon, will.i.am, feels about the public’s takes on his more feminine lifestyle. He recently hopped on The Diary of a CEO podcast to speak on all of the chatter around him. What led up to the eventual conversation about how he chooses to express himself, was flashing back to a difficult time in his life.

“Coming of age, I didn’t have a man in my life — a father in my life to guide me through that,” will.i.am said. “My mom did that, which probably made me ultra feminine. I have no shame in being super feminine.” It might be why he loves to support and work with successful women in the music industry, like Beyonce. The 48-year-old singer is also grateful that he is more free to express his true self, especially with the LGBTQ+ community behind him.

It Is will.i.am’s Superpower

“I remember in the ’90s, we don’t have the support in the LGBT community now that we did then. So growing up in the ’90s, we were like, ‘Are you gay?’ A lot of people questioned [me] because I was feminine. I sit the way I sit, I act the way I act, my mannerisms are my mom’s,” he added. Furthermore, because of all of this, he feels it has become a great superpower since he feels he loves himself for who he is.

