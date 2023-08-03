Lil Wayne Doesn’t Believe AI Can Touch His Ability

If there is a rapper that knows something about standing out from the rest of the pack, it is Lil Wayne. His versatility as an artist and technical skills as a rapper are what makes him a legend in the game. Wayne’s influence on the biggest names in the space like Drake and Kendrick Lamar builds upon his legacy even more so. Even with the stars’ imprint on rap, like Wayne, there is still some belief that AI (artificial intelligence) can mimic someone’s presence on the mic down to the finest details.

In a recent sit-down with Billboard to honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Wayne was questioned about a host of topics in the industry. One of the topics that was brought to light was AI’s impact as of late. “Someone asked me about that recently,” Wayne began. “They were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me, because I’m amazing.” Wayne possesses undoubtedly one of the most standout voices. With his high-pitch raspiness and his signature lighter flick, his opinions on this are more than valid.

Nothing Can Replace Work Ethic

Another feather in the cap of Wayne is his ceaseless drive to create new music. With well over 18 releases on Spotify, and not to mention his extensive mixtape discography on Datpiff, he spoke on why his work ethic has continuously been a catalyst to his success. “I just work. I just keep going. I never stop. It’s just the work ethic, plain and simple,” Wayne said. In the interview, he hinted at the release of Tha Carter VI, but time will tell when that will drop.

All in all, Lil Wayne’s one-of-a-kind style and approach to music make him an unreplaceable figure in the hip-hop genre. What is your take on AI? Do you feel it can fully replace artists in the future? Or, is it just a fad trend that will die out? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section. Continue to follow HNHH for all the latest news in the music industry.

