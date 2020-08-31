6ix9ine Considers Putting Tory Lanez On His Album

Right now, it seems like everybody is taking Tory Lanez off of their albums. After his involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, being named by the Houston rapper as her shooter, people have been distancing themselves from the Toronto native. JoJo ended up removing his verse from the deluxe edition of her album and so did Kehlani.

One man obviously isn't too concerned about what people think of him and his potential decision to drop a new song with Tory, asking his fans if he would be wrong for coming through with the record.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Perpetually finding new ways to get people to hate him, Tekashi 6ix9ine announced this weekend that he's got some music with Tory Lanez in the stash and he's thinking of including one of the songs on his upcoming album, which releases this week.

"I got this old Tory record that he cleared for me back in 2017," revealed 6ix9ine on Instagram Stories. "IM WRONG IF I PUT IT ON MY ALBUM??? It's already cleared & ITS A FUCKIN HIT."

He included a poll for his fans to vote in but he has not yet released the outcome.

If 6ix9ine does drop a new song with Tory Lanez, it would be a bold move, especially considering the rainbow-haired troll said that Megan Thee Stallion is his favorite rapper a few weeks ago.

Do you think he should keep this one in the vault?