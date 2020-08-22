Tory Lanez is slowly getting cancelled, one collaboration at a time. R&B singer JoJo revealed that she'll be removing the rapper from the upcoming deluxe version of her album, Good To Know following Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram Live where she revealed Tory Lanez shot her in last month's incident. The deluxe edition is set to drop next week and she informed fans that she "def took him TF off." The Canadian rapper appeared on track eight of Good To Know, "Comeback" alongside 30 Roc, which is still available on streaming services currently.

"It felt like the right and necessary thing to do, out of respect and love for Meg," JoJo told Billboard in a statement.

The announcement came shortly after Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram Live and confirmed what everyone's speculated all along: Tory Lanez shot her. The rapper's remained under the radar since his arrest in July but Meg alleged that his team have been spreading lies to the blogs regarding the incident.

Tory Lanez is currently charged with possession of a firearm. Earlier this week, the D.A. revealed that they were considering adding a new charge of felony assault with a firearm on top of that. We will keep you posted on anymore updates.