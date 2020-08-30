Tekashi 6ix9ine's antics have gotten old. So old, in fact, that he's allegedly begging other rappers to participate in them to maintain a sense of relevancy. While "YAYA" peaked at #99 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "PUNANI" failed to even make the charts, he's seemingly trying to build back the hype in whatever way possible ahead of his forthcoming project.

Following 6ix9ine's antics in Chicago in "paying respect" to Lil Durk's cousin Nuski, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper responded with a vengeful tactic. Durk announced his forthcoming project, The Voice will be dropping on Sept. 4th, the same day as 6ix9ine's Tattle Tales. However, it appears the real reason behind Durk's move isn't because of 6ix9ine's move on O-Block. It was apparently because 6ix9ine's camp offered Durk $3M to participate in his antics.

"That b*tch ass n***a label call me. Somebody from his camp. I ain't gonna say his label. Somebody from his camp called somebody from my camp talkin' 'bout they'll give me $3M to keep trolling with this n***a," Durk said with a grin. "Dead. I hope y'all on here lookin' and listenin'. That shit dead, man. I ain't never gon' turn my back on the fuckin' streets, ever. I'm the fucking voice, know what I'm sayin'? That money shit ain't gonna change a mothafucka. So I ain't never gon' respond to this n***a ever fuckin' again."

Ultimately, Durk made it clear that no one should actually interact with 6ix9ine because there isn't any winning in that situation. Check out the clip below.