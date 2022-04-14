Some believe 6ix9ine is arguably one of the biggest trolls on the internet. Though he's been rather quiet on social media lately, he has a long track record of hip-hop artists that he's beefed with. From Lil Durk to Chief Keef and even Ludacris, the New York rapper has no problem calling people out.

Now, it seems that his hiatus from music is up and he's seeking vengeance. Last week, the "FEFE" artist posted a trailer for his new single that's going to be released this Friday, April, 15. His caption read, "APRIL 15th the KING OF NEW YORK IS COMING BACK. I’m going back home."

Since he refers to himself as the 'King of New York,' it's only right that he defends his title. That explains his most recent feud with rap artist, Fivio Foreign.

When Fivio tweeted, "5 Billboards in Times Square, Top 5 songs in NY on Apple at once, & articles in both Daily News & NY Times. Don’t ever let that n***a say he the King Of this city," it rubbed 6ix9ine the wrong way. Initially, he brought up Fivio's deceased best friend, Tdott Woo. Now, he's making fun of his latest album sales.

It was reported that Fivio's debut album, B.I.B.L.E, was set to sell 29,000 units in its first week. After DJ Akademiks posted these numbers onto his IG with the caption, "Big W or Big L for Fivio", 6ix9ine quickly took to the comments to answer the question.

He wrote, "This y'all king? Not blackballed, all those features, the whole industry promoted that and now you Kanye and nicki sidekick even they even tried to help you promote."

