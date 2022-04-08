It's been a while since we've heard from Tekashi 6ix9ine. The rapper's formula to create hype became ineffective after his release from prison, and the music itself was nothing short of underwhelming. Frankly, there's a small demographic of people who are actually anticipating new music from the rainbow-hair troll.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

For those who have been waiting on his return, the rapper just announced that he'd be making his comeback next week, April 15th. The rapper shared a trailer for his forthcoming single on Instagram. The short clip shows 6ix9ine being cradled by a creepy old lady in a tub who seemingly performs some sort of underground surgery on him to turn him into a "beast." The trailer doesn't include any new music, either, so it looks like we'll have to wait until next Friday to hear whatever he's been working on.

"I hope everybody enjoyed there 15 minutes," he wrote. "THE DEMON IS BACK APRIL 15TH. I’m THE BEAST they couldn’t contain. The industry most hated animal. APRIL 15th the KING OF NEW YORK IS COMING BACK. I’m going back home."

In his story, the rapper also discussed his absence from the rap game. "When I left and took a break, I didn't say a word to no one. I didn't need to explain anything. I just did it," he wrote. "I woke up and now I want to take over again now get out of my way."

