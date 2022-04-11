6ix9ine trolled Fivio Foreign on social media, over the weekend, by bringing up the death of his friend, Tdott Woo, when Fivio challenged 6ix9ine's claim as the "king of New York." 6ix9ine had declared his reign over the city during a post, earlier this month.

“5 Billboards in Times Square, Top 5 songs in NY on Apple at once, & articles in both Daily News & NY Times." Fivio wrote on Twitter, Saturday. "Don’t ever let that n***a say he the King Of this city."



Eric Espada / Getty Images

“Didn’t his best friend just get shot in his head a month ago,” 6ix9ine wrote in the comments section of a post by DJ Akademiks. “He worried about billboards in Times Square….”

6ix9ine was referring to the death of Tdott Woo, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, NY, back in February. He was best known for creating the Woo Walk.

The back and forth comes ahead of 6ix9ine's self-proclaimed return to the music industry.

“I hope everybody enjoyed there 15 minutes,” he captioned a recent post. “THE DEMON IS BACK APRIL 15TH. I’m THE BEAST they couldn’t contain. The industry most hated animal. APRIL 15th the KING OF NEW YORK IS COMING BACK. I’m going back home.”

