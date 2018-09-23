king of new york
- SongsFivio Foreign Locks In With Rvssian For “1 On 3”Fivio Foreign’s latest banger arrives alongside ski mask-clad visuals.By Joshua Robinson
- Beef6ix9ine Trolls Fivio Foreign By Bringing Up Death Of Tdott Woo6ix9ine called out Fivio Foreign for challenging his "king of New York" claim.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Doubles Down On His Three KingdomsNot long after expanding his royal reach across New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, Diddy has doubled down on his wide-ranging kingdom. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDiddy Declares Himself King Of New York, Miami, & L.A.During a recent chat with P, Diddy not only crowns himself king of New York, but of Miami and Los Angeles as well. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine Lashes Out At BRS Kash Over "King Of New York" QuestionKash wanted to know if 6ix9ine really thought he was better than Biggie or Jay-Z, & things took a turn.By Erika Marie
- GramChris Brown Salutes Bobby Shmurda: "King Of New York Sh*t"Chris Brown welcomes Bobby Shmurda back home. By Aron A.
- MusicRowdy Rebel: "The Real King Of New York Back"Fresh out of prison, Rowdy Rebel officially returns as the "real King Of New York" before receiving an iced-out chain. By Aron A.
- Original ContentFivio Foreign On Bobby Shmurda, 50 Cent & Why The King Of NY Title Doesn't MatterFivio Foreign details witnessing the meteoric rise and fall of Bobby Shmurda & GS9, and discusses being People's Champ vs. King Of New York on the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Aron A.
- MusicAkademiks Strongly Advises 6ix9ine To Avoid The StreetsAs Tekashi 6ix9ine's reckless behavior intensifies, Akademiks does his damndest to talk some sense into his friend. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Tjay Seemingly Responds To 6ix9ine's King Of New York RantLil Tjay is still claiming the title even after 6ix9ine said he'd kiss him on the forehead.By Aron A.
- GossipJ. Cole's Manager Debunks Diddy & Kendrick Lamar Fight StoryDiddy and J. Cole allegedly got into a scuffle over Kendrick Lamar's "Control" verse but the North Carolina rapper's manager is shutting down those rumors.By Alex Zidel
- BeefLil Tjay & Don Q Trade Shots, A Boogie's BM Chimes InLil Tjay's claim of being the King Of New York turns ugly after Don Q chimes in.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Tjay Declares Himself The King Of New YorkLil Tjay has been going on a pretty interesting promo run for his new project.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPop Smoke & Casanova Hang Out & End Their BeefAll is good in Brooklyn. By Noah C
- BeefPop Smoke Appears To Diss Casanova: "This Ain't No Trashanova"Along with a clip of new music, Pop Smoke airs out a fellow Brooklynite.By Aron A.
- MusicDave East On "King Of New York" Talks: "Keep Me Out Of That"Dave East names a few people who should be in the conversation.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCJ Wallace's Cannabis Company Releases "The Frank White" Strain In Honor Of BiggieThe son of Notorious B.I.G. is making moves in the cannabis industry.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Teases New Track: "F*** The King Of New York, I'm The King Period"Joey Bada$$ isn't aiming to be the King of New York City.By Aron A.
- MusicAzealia Banks Shares Scrapped Verse From Tekashi 6ix9ine's "FEEFA" LeakListen to Azealia Banks' verse on the leaked Tekashi-Kanye joint.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Roasts Queen Naija's BF For Claiming "King Of NY" TitleTekashi 6ix9ine doesn't give up until he gets the final word in. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Continues To Claim 6ix9ine As The "Son" He Reluctantly Loves50 Cent might not be happy about it, but he'll still pull his rainbow-haired "bastard child" into a half-hearted hug. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Returns To New York City After Overseas Trip: “The King Is Back”The self-proclaimed "King of NY" is back in the States.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Claps Back At Tekashi 6ix9ine's "In Da Club" Parody: "Now He Is Confused"He's putting his "son" in check.By Zaynab