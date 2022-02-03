22-year-old rapper TDott Woo, also known as Tahjay Dobson, was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, NY, shortly after signing his first record deal on February 1st, 2022.

Just two days ago, indie label Million Dollar Music announced on their Instagram that they had welcomed Dobson to their label as an “official artist of MDM.”

Later that same day, at about 2:20 p.m. Dobson was shot in the head and the left knee on Avenue L near East 98th Street in Canarie. The rapper was transported to Brookdale Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Million Dollar Music issued a statement following the rapper’s death:

“ââOur label would like to acknowledge the untimely killing of Tahjay Dobson, more popularly known as TDott Woo, who was brutally murdered on February 1st, 2022 in Canarsie, Brooklyn. The unfortunate incident which occurred at approximately 2:30pm following Mr. Dobson visit to a family member, has left his family and the New York City music community in deep sadness.

While we can’t speak to the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Dobson due to the ongoing police investigation, we encourage anyone with any relevant information to please contact the authorities. In addition, we kindly ask that the family be given the privacy and respect to grieve the loss of their loved one.”

The label went on to describe Dobson as a “young rapper and dancer” who was a “rising star,” who “rose to prominence for his “Woo Walk” from a community whose drill music has and continues to electrify the world.” The label also posted a tribute to the rapper on their Instagram.





Rappers Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign also paid tributes to the up-and-coming rapper. Check out their posts below.

We're sending our condolences to Dobson's family and friends. May he rest in peace.







