The on-going internet beef between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Lil Durk continues to escalate and this time Tekashi is trolling Lil Durk by saying he would destroy the Chicago rapper in the boxing ring.

While talking about LA rapper Blueface’s upcoming boxing match with TikTok comedian Kane Trujillo yesterday during a phone call, which by the way he said was the only time people talked about Blueface, Tekashi of course transitioned to Lil Durk, getting mad disrespectful and saying he would “eat Lil Durk” alive in the boxing ring and “violate him on King Von’s grave" when asked.

“You get Lil Durk in the ring right now, I'm eating him alive. I will violate him on King Von’s grave,” Tekashi says in the clip below (2nd slide).

Tekashi has since left a comment under TheShadeRoom's post, saying: "I love how ya favorite rapper raps about gangsta sh*t but when all his friends die around him he does nothing about it. Argue with your dirrtyyyy family."

This latest attack comes just a couple weeks after Tekashi was mad disrespectful towards Durk losing his brother OTF DThang. 6ix9ine commented under the news, "@lildurk tell the truth about yo Gang man they really dyin," with laughing emojis littered throughout. He also commented on a separate post saying "@lildurk stop the senseless violence.”

Paras Griffin/ Getty Images

Let’s hope this internet trolling is just that and nothing spills over into the streets, but Tekashi sure likes to play with fire. What do you think will happen between these two down the road? And who would win in an actual boxing match if they did ever meet in the ring?