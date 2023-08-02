Jamie Foxx Credits Sister For Saving His Life In Heartfelt Birthday Message

Over the last few weeks, Jamie Foxx has become more and more active as he continues to recover from the severe medical incident that hospitalized him back in April. After months of seemingly staged posts on social media, Foxx finally posted a video of himself thanking fans for their support during the ordeal. He later went on to drop a new freestyle verse on Instagram.

However, what exactly happened with Foxx’s health remains a tight-guarded mystery. Only Foxx’s family and attending physicians know the truth about what happened. Furthermore, it appears that they want to keep it that way, at least for the time being. Previously, the secrecy around Foxx’s condition, and the details of his hospitalization, led to the rise of many conspiracy theories and anonymous sources claiming to know the truth. Much like in the case of Bronny James’ recent cardiac arrest, complications caused by the COVID-19 vaccine became a common, and popular, conspiracy theory. However, a new post from Foxx appears to confirm that he was pretty close to dying at some point during the ordeal.

Read More: Ice-T blasts “weirdos” spreading Jamie Foxx conspiracy theories

Foxx Says Sister Prevented Him From “Losing His Life”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

The revelation that Foxx was at one point close to death came in a birthday post for his sister, Deidra. “Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis,” Foxx wrote alongside a collection of pictures.

Foxx’s daughter Corrinne appeared to take the lead on the public response to Foxx’s hospitalization. However, his Instagram caption hints at a larger family dynamic. As mentioned, it’s unlike that we will ever know what happened during the period that Foxx was in the hospital. However, we do now know that supposedly live-saving decisions were made by Foxx’s sister. However, the conspiracy sentiment still remained in the comments. At least for now, that element of the saga is not going away.

[via]