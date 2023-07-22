Jordan Two Trey “Dusty Rose” Officially Revealed

There have been some amazing hybrid Jordan Brand shoes to hit the market over the last few years, including the Jordan Two Trey. Just like most hybrid Jordans, this shoe takes elements from various iconic models. Overall, you can see inspiration from the Jordan 8, Jordan 7, Jordan 11, and Jordan 12, just to name a few. Although hybrid sneakers tend to be quite polarizing, this one has proven to be a hit. It is a model that makes sense and doesn’t come across as too busy.

Consequently, fans have bought into this model, and a whole host of colorways have been cooked up and released to the fans out there. Throughout 2023, we have certainly seen some teasers for this shoe. Moreover, we have gotten official images for new colorways that are absolutely going to release. The Jordan Two Trey continues to grow its collection, and it is a reason to celebrate. Subsequently, we now have the official photos for this women’s exclusive model that is covered in “Dusty Rose”.

“Dusty Rose” Jordan Two Trey

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a pink translucent sole and a crisp white midsole. The uppers are made of a white leather base with a long stream of dusty rose leather. White dominates most of the sneakers’ upper and pink details can be found throughout. A pink Jumpman logo is found on the heel, along with more Jordan branding. The tongue features Jordan branding with textured pink accents. Overall, these sneakers are going to be a hit as they are dressed in a clean colorway.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Two Trey “Dusty Rose” will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the sneakers will get a retail price closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

