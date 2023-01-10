Over the last few years, Hybrid Jordans have become very popular. At first, the purists were not huge on these, however, they have gotten a lot better. The Jordan Two Trey is a great example of this as the sneaker has been having a huge moment as of late.

This is a model that contains elements from multiple dope offerings. For example, the Jordan 8, 7, 12, 11, and more can all be found here. Overall, this leads to a very interesting offering that fans can definitely get behind. Furthermore, the colorways have all been quite interesting.

Image via Nike

New Jordan Two Trey

A great example of these colorways is the latest one, which we now have official images for. Down below, you can see the Jordan Two Trey “Royal Concord.” This model carries forth the hybrid motif by blending two iconic colorways from the Jumpman lineage.

Firstly, this shoe has a nice white upper that sets the tone for the rest of the sneaker. Secondly, there is a patent leather concord wrap on the sides which is akin to the Air Jordan 11. Finally, we are left off with some blue on the back heel tab, as well as the outsole.

Royal Concord – Image via Nike

If you are into the whole hybrid sneaker crazy, then you are most definitely going to love these. Overall, the Jordan Two Trey is gaining steam, and we cannot wait to see what other colorways Jumpman cooks up. Hopefully, we get some more teasers soon.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not have a release date, however, it will drop soon for $155 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Jordan Two Trey – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

