Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.

The latest offering to be shown off is actually an homage to the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.” The Jordan Two Trey version of the “Legend Blue” aesthetic is extremely well done and authentic as we have a mostly white upper with some icy blue outsoles. This is an iconic and clean pairing that works very well on this hybrid shoe. Hopefully, Jumpman continues to give us shoes like this.

If you are a fan of this sneaker, it will be available soon for a price of $155 USD. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know how you feel about this brand-new Jumpman sneaker, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

