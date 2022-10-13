Jumpman shoes that combine various silhouettes have been dubbed “hybrid” sneakers. These shoes are typically hit or miss, as fans are quite picky in regard to the different Jordan silhouettes that are being combined. That said, the Jordan Two Trey seems to have gotten the formula right. Fans are flocking to his latest model, which has elements of the Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 8.

The latest colorway of the Jordan Two Trey to be revealed is this “Bred Concord” model which can be seen down below. As you can see from the official images, the shoe has a mostly white upper that is complemented by some black patent leather on the mudguard. From there, red is found on the outsole which brings the whole “Bred” aesthetic into the equation.

At the time of writing this, the Jordan Two Trey “Bred Concord” does not have a release date. With that being said, you will be able to purchase these soon, for a price of $155 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike