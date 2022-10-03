Over the years, Jordan Brand has been interested in coming out with hybrid sneakers. These hybrid models take designs that fans are already familiar with and combine them together to create a Frankenstein Jordan of sorts. These models are typically hit or miss, but one hit so far has been the Jordan Two Trey. This is a shoe that has been in the process of getting some new colorways, including the “Bordeaux” model down below.

As you can see from these official images, the shoe has a burgundy base to it. There are multiple materials, and they are supported with black leather on the mudguard. The midsole is mostly white with a clear black shield coming up from the outsole. All of these elements come together to create a bold hybrid Jordan model that is going to be popular throughout the Fall months.

At the time of writing this, the Jordan Two Trey “Bordeaux” does not yet have a release date, although you can expect to cop it for $155 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new Jumpman shoe, in the comments down below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike