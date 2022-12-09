Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.

In 2022, the Jordan Two Trey has proven to be a popular release. There have been plenty of unique colorways to drop this year, and Jordan Brand is promising many others. In fact, you can expect some women’s colorways to drop, especially in 2023.

Image via Nike

Jordan Two Trey “Arctic Orange”

Below, you can find one of those women’s exclusives. The shoe is simply called “Arctic Orange,” and based on the official images, it is clear that the sneaker lives up to its name. Arctic Orange is an aesthetic we have seen a lot of as of late, and now, it is back on the Two Trey.

Firstly, this shoe starts off with a light orange upper that goes all throughout the silhouette. Secondly, the leather on the bottom that replicates the Air Jordan 11 and 12 is an even lighter shade of orange. Lastly, we get some white on the midsole, with a light orange outsole.

Arctic Orange – Image via Nike

All-in-all, this is another color scheme that proves how the Jordan Two Trey is no joke. Sure, hybrid Jordans are not for everyone, however, this is a shoe that many will be able to get behind.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Jordan Two Trey “Arctic Orange” does not yet have a release date. However, you can expect this to drop next year for a price of $155 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Jordan Two Trey

Jordan Two Trey – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

