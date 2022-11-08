Hybrid sneakers haven’t always been super popular, however, Jumpman has succeeded with the Jordan Two Trey. This is a shoe that combines elements from numerous grey models, including the Air Jordan 7, Jordan 12, and even the Jordan 12.

When the Jordan Two Trey was first revealed, fans didn’t know how to feel about it. This is fairly standard practice, as new silhouettes can always be jarring. This is especially true when you are combining beloved models. Nevertheless, Jumpman has knocked it out of the park here.

Image via Nike

Jordan Two Trey “Knicks”

The Jordan Two Trey has received a plethora of amazing colorways so far. We have reported on many of these, so it only makes sense that we would continue to bring the heat. Next up on the docket for this silhouette, is the “Knicks” colorway which can be found below.

In these official images, you can see how the base of the sneaker is covered in white. Additionally, there is a strip of blue leather on the sides. Orange is also sprinkled throughout. This brings forth that iconic orange and blue aesthetic of the New York Knicks.

Jordan Two Trey – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a colorway that Knicks fans are probably going to love. Sure, the team hasn’t done anything of note in a minute, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy these shoes. Jordan Brand has always been kind to the Knicks fanbase, and this shoe is a continuation of that trend.

Release Details

Unfortunately, this shoe does not yet have a release date yet. That should change soon so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We are always reporting on new shoes and will continue to do so. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

