Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.

Upon looking at the shoe, you can see elements of the Air Jordan 7, Jordan 8, Jordan 11, and even the Jordan 12. All-in-all, it is just a cool-looking shoe that has a chunky dad shoe aesthetic to it. Not to mention, they would certainly make you stand out on the court.

Image via Nike

Bulls Jordan Two Trey

The latest Jordan Two Trey to be revealed by Jumpman has a very obvious reference to the Chicago Bulls. This is where Michael Jordan won six NBA titles, so it only makes sense that these colorways would continue to be produced. After all, the fans want them.

Firstly, this shoe is mostly all-white. The upper here is covered in white overlays with leather and mesh hits. Secondly, there are some red highlights throughout, however, they are fairly sparse. Finally, the outsole here is black which adds some nice contrast.

Bulls – Image via Nike

If you are someone who enjoys the hybrid sneaker craze, then these are absolutely going to be for you. We have already reported on a whole slew of Two Treys, although these are probably the most mass-appealing we have seen thus far. If you love something more colorful, do not fret as that is probably on the horizon. Hopefully, we get more news soon.

Release Details

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this brand-new Jordan Two Trey, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Jordan Two Trey – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

