Kodak Black Says He’d “Hot Air Balloon A Shawty” When Asked About Romantic Gestures

What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done for your partner? Well, whatever your answer is, Kodak Black might have you beat. “Hot air balloon shawty,” Black began his hilarious answer when asked the question recently. “Two sandwiches and four bottle of Moscato. A lot of presentation by the time you come down.” He then appeared to finish his answer with truly the most romantic gesture – dabbing. While many people mocked him online for appearing to be on drugs, we think it sounds like a great time.

Firstly, excellent wine choice. Fun fact, there’s actually five varieties of Moscato but the sparkling white and the still white are the most common. However, getting back on track, let’s give a little bit of advice to Black. You gotta keep the meal light to perfectly pair it with a Moscato. According to the grocery chain Spec’s, meats like “Pork Tenderloin, BBQ Pork, Chicken, Turkey, Duck, Shrimp, Crab, Lobster, Halibut, Cod,” all pair well with Moscato.

Kodak Black Reveals High Altitude Wine And Dine

Of course, Kodak Black’s plan for high-altitude wining and dining isn’t the only reason people are talking about him. Black has been catching some heat for his collaboration with 6ix9ine on “Shaka Laka”. People have clowned the recently-jailed rapper for partnering with a controversial figure like 6ix9ine. Regardless, Black still went on to perform his verse from the track during his set at Rolling Loud.

Meanwhile, it appears that Black had also tried to take a shot at 6ix9ine on the verse itself. According to a post by his audio engineer, Black originally included the line “So raw got a rat giving me cheese” in his verse. Of course, the bar is a reference to the snitching allegations that have followed 6ix9ine for several years. These claims stem from the plea deal 6ix9ine cut during the 2018/19 trial of the Nine Trey Gangsters organization. However, going back to Black’s date plans. While the rapper is not reportedly dating anyone at the moment, we hope we is able to find the right Shawty to share some airborne Moscato with.

